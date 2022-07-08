Play Brightcove video

Video shows moment local spots large shark in shallow waters on popular UK beach

A basking shark, thought to be at least 12 foot long, has been spotted in waist-deep water in west Wales.

Alex Brace, a member of a local sailing club in Pembrokeshire, was arriving back to dock the boat in Tenby's North Beach when he spotted something very large in the water.

When he and his friend spotted the fins, they quickly realised it was a shark.

Alex, who's a mechanic in nearby Saundersfoot, said: "We had just come back in and we were in ankle-deep water when we spotted it.

"My friend was standing behind me and we could just see these fins in the water, and a couple of seconds later we realised it was a shark.

"The distance between its fins must have been around five or six feet in length, so it must have been about 12 feet long in total.

"I've spoken to a few people and shown them the video and they said it was most likely a basking shark, given the way it was moving."

The basking shark is the largest shark in UK seas with adults typically measuring between 25 and 29 feet long. It is the second largest shark in the world after the whale shark.

They do not attack humans and instead eat aquatic microorganisms called zooplankton.

While they are sometimes spotted in parts of southern England and the west coast of Scotland, and Wales, the sighting in Tenby is still quite rare.

Alex said whilst he's seen porpoises and seals before, this is the first time he's seen a shark.

"I've spoken to some of the other people who sail on boats around here, and they said seeing one is rare. It was probably in water no more than waist deep.

"It was quite incredible really."

The basking shark is not the first unusual visitor to Tenby's waters. Credit: Gareth Davies

It is not the first time Tenby has had an unusual visitor in its waters.

In August 2021, a walrus affectionately known as Wally appeared in the popular seaside town and quickly became its top attraction.

The animal was pictured capsizing an inflatable dinghy boat and attempting to climb aboard a fishing boat, as well as balancing a starfish on its nose.

He was frequently spotted lounging on the the RNLI slipway and drawing in the crowds.