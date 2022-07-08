Play Brightcove video

Singers and dancers from around the globe have descended on Llangollen for this year's international Eisteddfod, as Gareth Owen reports.

After a three-year wait, Llangollen is playing host to the International Eisteddfod once again.

The sound of choirs, steel bands, folk groups and even indie rock bands can be heard mingling across the famous old field overlooking the town.

School parties and family groups have been watching as open rehearsals spring up next to street food stalls.

This familiar old scene had been missing since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. So its return in the event's 75th anniversary year has special meaning.

The International Eisteddfod was born in the aftermath of the second world war. Foreign politicians in exile in the UK had been taken to see the annual National Eisteddfod in Bangor in 1943.

Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti graced the Llangollen stage in 1995. Credit: PA Archive

Inspired by the event and music's ability to unite nations and communities, in 1947 the first international version of the famous Welsh tradition was held in Llangollen, and it has been there ever since.

More than 400,000 competitors from over 140 nationalities and cultures have performed on the Llangollen stage.

In 1955, a young Luciano Pavarotti sang in the choir from his home town of Modena, conducted by his father. The choir won first prize in the Male voice choir competition. Pavarotti returned for a spectacular concert in 1995.

The Manley Loftus dancers from Cheshire give a show in 1967. Credit: PA Archive

Myron Lloyd, from Dolgellau, has been helping visitors in the Information Centre.

She is one of the dedicated team of volunteers which helps to run the festival, but as a teenager she won a singing competition in the ninth International Eisteddfod.

Still involved all these years later, she has seen the event grow over the decades.

She said: "It was in a marquee in another field in those days, but nowadays we've got this wonderful building and facilities.

"To think that this little town in north Wales can put on such a wonderful, wonderful festival is amazing."

The event is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and is a chance to strengthen the bonds between different communities. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

This year's event is not without its challenges. The pandemic meant it could not be planned with any certainty, and some of the international groups were not able to get visas to enter the country.

But the Eisteddfod's new Executive Producer is pleased to see this year's festival get underway.

"It's nerve-wracking for all of us and we are finding our feet a little bit," Camilla King said.

"But it's so exciting to see the site alive, the lights up, kids everywhere, hearing the cheers from the auditorium, it's just wonderful."

A South African performer signs her autograph for two Welsh girls in national costume in 1958. Credit: PA Archive

As well as amateur singing and dancing groups from all over the world, the main pavilion also plays host to several big names.

Aled Jones and Russell Watson performed on opening night, and the daughter of the legendary Ravi Shankar, Anoushka, will headline Friday night.

The Eisteddfod runs from Thursday 7 until Sunday 10 July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...