Paramedics worst hit by staff absences across Welsh NHS

Ambulance workers are currently worst affected by staff absences within NHS Wales.

The Welsh Ambulance Service (WAS) recorded a rate of absence of 11.6% in the week beginning 27th June.

That compares to an average of 7% across the healthcare sector.

WAS have been approached for a response on why their staff absences are the highest.

One third of those absences are due to testing positive for Covid-19 or because of self-isolation as a result of exposure to the virus.

It is resulting in more pressure on the health service, especially as the number of people who require treatment is 'well above trend' for this time of year.

Health boards have taken measures to try and reduce the impact, with masks reintroduced in some hospitals and visiting restricted in others.

Most result figures show that one in 20 people in Wales had Covid-19 in the week ending 30 June.

That is equivalent to 150,000 cases or 4.93% of the population - an increase from 1.33% of the population at the beginning of June.

Last week, Wales saw one in 30 people with the virus.

The highest rate throughout the pandemic in Wales has been one in 13 people testing positive for the virus, which was seen in April 2022.

There has also been a rise in the number of people in Welsh hospitals, with more than 960 Covid-19 related patients recently recorded. 11% of those patients were hospitalised because of the virus.

The recent increase has been driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub variants which are fast-moving and highly infectious.

Sir Frank Atherton has said that there is no appetite for legal restrictions amidst a rise in coronavirus infections. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Despite the increase, the Chief Medical Officer for Wales says there's no appetite to bring back more Covid restrictions. Sir Frank Atherton says that's because the virus isn't causing severe illness.

"We're not seeing the volumes, the levels of harm that came in those early waves and so the desire for legal restrictions is not high."

The Health Minister has similarly said that they do not plan to reintroduce enforced rules.

"We are not making face coverings mandatory in health and care settings, but I would encourage everyone to wear one if they are visiting a healthcare setting and I would also ask people to consider wearing a face covering in crowded indoor public places, while cases of coronavirus are currently high," said Eluned Morgan MS.

People are instead being reminded that lateral flow tests are free in Wales until the end of July and to follow simple steps to protect themselves from the risk of catching Covid-19.

These includes getting vaccinated, wearing face coverings in crowded indoor settings and taking a lateral flow test if you have symptoms.