A rare Ferrari worth more than £1 million was caught speeding at 124mph on a coastal road in north Wales.

The driver was pulled over in the bright red Italian supercar after being caught "flying along" by police - and now faces losing his licence.

Officers from North Wales Police's Roads Policing Unit were shocked to discover that the car also had a brake light out and a missing number plate.

The F40 driver was issued with a ticket on the A55 near Bangor, Gwynedd.

A spokesperson for the Roads Policing Unit said: "We know it was the F1 British Grand Prix last weekend but the A55 isn't a racetrack.

"This beautiful Ferrari F40 was stopped near Bangor earlier after clocking up speeds of up to 124mph. Yes, you read that right, 124mph.

"Car stopped. Ticket issued, and likelihood is the driver will go to court and get disqualified from driving.

"Car also had no front number plate and had a defective brake light. It doesn't matter what you drive, you must ensure your vehicle is in full working order."

The F40 was designed to celebrate Ferrari's 40th anniversary in the 1980s.

One was owned by Formula One driver Nigel Mansell which sold for a then record £1 million in 1990, a record that stood into the 2010s.

A total of 1,315 cars were manufactured with 213 of those destined for the United States.