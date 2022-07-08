Where in Wales will be hottest as Friday marks start of UK heatwave

Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales Weather Presenter Ruth Dodsworth explains what defines a heatwave

Wales could see temperatures as high as 27°C on Friday ahead of a predicted heatwave across the UK.

Parts of the country are set to be hotter than Los Angeles, with temperatures pushing towards 30°C.

The Met Office has forecast a consistent run of high temperatures over the next few days, meaning Britons could bask in an official heatwave.

So where in Wales will be hottest and how do temperatures compare to the rest of the UK?

Temperatures are set to be highest in south east Wales reaching 25°C in Cardiff, Newport and Abergavenny.

It's set to be cooler in coastal areas, with temperatures averaging 18°C in Colwyn Bay, Caernarfon, St David's and Aberystwyth.

Meanwhile further inland, Wrexham, Newtown and Llanwrtyd Wells could see slightly higher temperatures between 20 and 22°C, with Swansea also seeing highs of 22°C.

People are expected to flock to Welsh beaches to enjoy the weekend sunshine. Credit: PA Images

Other parts of the UK will see higher temperatures still, with the Met Office predicting highs of 28°C in London, the east and south east of England.

The Midlands and north west England are forecast to receive highs of 25°C.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be slightly cooler.

A level 2 heat-health alert warning has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency ahead of the heatwave.

It is in place from 9am on Monday until 9am on Friday next week and covers the east and south east of England and London.

The last UK heatwave was three weeks ago, with June 17 marking the hottest day of the year so far.

The Met Office defines a heatwave as when a location records a period for at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding its heatwave temperature threshold, which differs by area.

ITV Wales Weather Presenter Ruth Dodsworth explained: "If, for example, much of Wales sees temperatures of 25°C and over for three days in the run, then that will be a heatwave.

"For eastern parts of Wales we're looking at a threshold value of around 26°C, so three consecutive days of 26°C - that then technically will be a heatwave."

Ruth added that UV levels will be higher than usual over the next few days.

"The sunshine is strong and that means UV levels are very, very high indeed," she said.

"What does that mean? Well it means if you are out and about enjoying that sunshine please be careful, slap on the suncream.

"Don't be fooled if you have cloudy conditions and a slight breeze, it does that mean you will burn very quickly."