A man has been arrested after a woman's body was found in Flintshire this morning.

The body was reported at an address in Buckley by North Wales Police after they were called to the scene.

The man arrested is now being questioned by police in connection with the death of the unnamed woman.

A spokesperson for the force said: "North Wales Police were called to an address in Buckley this morning where they discovered the body of a woman.

"A man has been arrested and is currently being questioned by officers in connection with her death.

"Please be reassured that this is being treated as an isolated incident."