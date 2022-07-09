A new study from Swansea University has found that ‘Partygate’, a lack of recent media coverage and the perception that the virus is now milder could impact future compliance with Covid guidance.

The new research suggests that many people feel as though life has 'returned to normal’ after the pandemic.

The study, by Dr Simon Williams and Dr Kimberly Dienes of Swansea University, explored people’s current behaviours around Covid-19, including mask wearing, social distancing, COVID-19 testing and isolation.

It also explored people’s views on future booster jabs, including whether they felt they would want one.

The study found that most people were willing to take steps in future to reduce passing on the virus, however a number felt they would only distance or wear masks if the situation was ‘serious’ and ‘people started dying again’.

Many felt that ‘Partygate’ and other controversies over political figures breaking Covid rules would affect compliance with future rules.

The research involved online focus groups with 28 participants between 15 and 30 June 2022.

The study also finds:

A lack of media coverage of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis were big factors in why people felt they weren’t thinking about COVID-19 much anymore.

There is a common perception that new (Omicron) variants are ‘milder’ than previous variants, which also has reduced concern or worry over COVID-19.

The use of face masks has been ‘de-normalised’, with few reporting to wear one now, although many suggested they would if required to or if cases rose steeply.

Some people suggest that they would only adopt more caution, for example wearing masks or socially distancing, if the situation became ‘serious’, for example if ‘people started dying again’.

People’s willingness to test is high. However, knowing when to test, and willingness to buy tests was variable. Some suggest that it is difficult for them to distinguish between COVID-19 and flu symptoms, and others suggest they would use ‘instinct’ or ‘common sense’ to know when to take a COVID-19 test.

The motivation to ‘protect the NHS’ did not feature at all as a motivation to take actions to reduce transmission. People may likely to be motivated to e.g. reduce mixing, wear masks, get boosted for more tangible or personal reasons– e.g. to ‘save Christmas’ or to protect vulnerable family members etc.

There was a modest appetite for future booster jabs amongst those who had been triple-jabbed. However, a number suggested they would only likely have a further booster, if officially recommended or invited.

Dr Williams said: “Our study shows that many people feel as though things have returned to normal, and haven’t been thinking about COVID-19 much, if at all, recently.

“This is understandable – it’s been a hard two years and people are entitled to enjoy the relative freedoms, compared to earlier in the pandemic. However, it is also concerning, as we are currently in the middle of one wave, with new variants and new waves likely to emerge in Autumn and Winter.

"The challenge is to find a more balanced, sustainable way forward, where we can keep some protective behaviours, while looking to governments and organisations to provide broader supports – like good ventilation, hybrid working, free testing, and better sick pay.”

"Our study has a number of implications. It’s important to provide adequate risk communication. It’s important not to unduly worry people about the pandemic, but similarly it’s important that people are aware of the ongoing impacts.

"The lack of recent media coverage, and the way some in Government have been taking about ‘living with the virus’ in ‘post-pandemic’ UK, may have provided too much of a false sense of security.

"Finally, once again, trust has been shown to play a big role in how motivated people are to follow guidance and rules.

"The ‘Partygate’ controversy has severely dented many people’s confidence in government’s handling of the pandemic, as well, potentially their willingness to do things like wear masks or socially distance in the future, if required.

"There are some worrying signs that in the future, if further guidance or even rules come back into play, people may not be as willing to comply this time, which of course will have impacts on transmissions, hospitalisations and ultimately NHS capacity”