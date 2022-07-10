A 44-year-old man has been charged with attempted rape of a woman in Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, during the early hours of Friday, July 8.

Yusuf Nur, of no fixed abode, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, July 9 and has been remanded in custody.

The female victim is being supported by specially-trained officers at this time and enquiries are on-going.

Detective Sergeant Laura Parsons, from South Wales Police, said: “From CCTV footage we know that there were a number of people who witnessed the suspect being detained by a member of the public before police arrived.

“We would appeal to these witnesses to please come forward as they might have vital information. We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the general area of Sophia Gardens, Castle Street and Cathedral Road between 2am and 2.30am on Friday, July 8.

“The support of the public is very much appreciated.”

If you can help, please contact South Wales Police quoting ref: *227473.

If you are impacted by any of the issues in this article, you can head to the ITV advice page.