Thousands of Muslims all over Wales have come together in their annual celebration of Eid-ul-Adha.

It is the first time Eid-ul-Adha has been celebrated without restrictions since before the pandemic began in 2020.

Last year, Welsh Muslims celebrated Eid at Cardiff Castle during a Coronavirus pilot event.

For many, a second year of restricted celebrations were hard to take.

One congregant in Swansea said: “Its finally good to see everyone in person again, being able to hug and shake hands with one another again as social interactions are a key part of our culture and faith.”

Celebrations in Newport took place at Rodney Parade

What is Eid-ul-Adha?

As one of the two major religious holidays in the Islamic calendar, Eid-ul-Adha aligns with the annual Hajj pilgrimage in which millions of Muslims across the globe take part in various rituals in Mecca, Saudia Arabia.

The major theme of the day is sacrifice signifying the story of Prophet Abraham and his obedience to God.

This year, it is celebrated between July 8 and July 12.

With the temperature reaching the mid-20s in most parts of Wales, prayers took place

in various locations across Wales from local mosques, community centres to outdoor parks and venues.

In Newport, over 700 people soaked up the sun at RodneyParade, the home of Newport County and the Dragons, but alsothe Muslim community when Eid is concerned.

Faisal Khajjou, who led the prayers at Rodney Parade, said: “Today is a day foreveryone to be happy and united with one another.”

Llantilio Pertholy Community Hall in Abergavenny hosted a small but growing Muslim community, many of whom have fled conflict.

In Cardiff, hundreds gathered at the Marl in Grangetown, one of the most diverse and densely populatedMuslim wards within Wales.

Further west along the M4, Swansea University Mosque held their annual Eid prayers at the Sports Hall in Singleton Campus.

Shahinoor Alom, head of Mosque Affairs at Muslim Council Wales, said: "We may originate from all parts of the globe: Arabia, Africa, Asia, Europe and beyond but what brings us together is our faith on this special day of Eid.

"Wales is not only a nation of sanctuary but a nation of hope and prosperity, we are proud to beMuslim and proud to be Welsh.

"How fortunate are we to have the amazing landscapes, coastlines, weather but the tolerance, respect and dignity from the wider-Welsh community."

Secretary General of Muslim Council Wales, Abdul Azim Ahmed, said: "Eid ul-Adha is atime when Muslims remember the story of Abraham, a figure who unites Muslims, Jews andChristians.

"He was said to have a tent open from all sides, to welcome travellers from all directions. This is a message we can all learn from, a radical openness and welcome to all, regardless of bordersand boundaries, in an effort to get to know one another."