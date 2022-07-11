A crash shut that shut two lanes of the M4 near Cardiff is continuing to cause delays and congestion despite being cleared.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between junction 32 at Coryton and junction 30 at Cardiff Gate.

Two lanes were shut early on Monday morning, causing delays of around 35 minutes.

All lane are now open but heavy congestion remains in the area.

Cameras on the motorway were showing long queues, and there are also delays on the A470.

By 7.30am, queues were stretching back to junction 33 at Cardiff West services.