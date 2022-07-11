A man has been arrested after a woman died following an incident in Barmouth.

North Wales Police were called to Marine Parade just before 11pm on Sunday after reports of a "woman in a distressed state".

Police have confirmed the woman later died and her death is being treated as suspicious.

A local man has been arrested in connection with the incident and police remained at the scene on Monday.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, to come forward.