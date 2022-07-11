People living in the Gwyddon Valley in Abercarn were kept awake over the weekend by people partying overnight in nearby forest.

Police officers attended the site to disperse crowds after the rave broke out on Saturday night (July 9). They seized vehicles and music equipment, although no arrests were made.

Comments on social media suggested the illegal rave could be heard from miles away, with one person describing the noise as "deafening".

One comment on Facebook from someone who said they were in Pontllanfraith read: "Woke me 1.30 Saturday morning then they started again last night and went until 5am and started again at 7.30am."

Residents in Blackwood and Tir-y-Berth also said they heard "thumping music all night."

One woman on Facebook said: "I feel like a grumpy old woman but how anyone can enjoy that is beyond me. And stay up all night listening to it. I’m getting old."

Local Councillor for Abercarn, Denver Preece, also said his Saturday night was disturbed by noise from the event.

He said: "There's not many people that want to hear rampaging music at three o'clock in the morning - they'd much prefer to be asleep. And it woke me up and if it woke me up, it could wake anyone up.

"Not a lot of consideration was given to the local community."

He and a fellow councillor for the area went to inspect the site on Monday morning and could not find any sign of litter.

On Monday morning, Abercan Councillors Andrew Whitmore and Denver Preece went to check the forest area where the rave was held.

Gwent Police confirmed their officers were at the scene of an illegal rave on Sunday after receiving calls reporting that loud music could be heard coming from Gwyddon valley, Abercarn, in the early hours.

The force believes around 100 people were in attendance.

On Sunday morning, superintendent Vicki Townsend said: "In line with existing powers, and to ensure the safety of those going to unlicensed music events and those in the vicinity, officers can close the event to prevent any escalation, seize equipment, and prosecute organisers.

"We've now served a section 63 notice to those in the area directing them to leave. Raves can cause serious disruption to nearby residents, pose risks to those in attendance, and will not be tolerated."

The party is believed to have dispersed on Sunday.