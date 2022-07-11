Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested after reports of a stabbing in Cardiff.

Police said the incident happened at around 9:45am on Monday 11 July near to Western Leisure Centre, in the Caerau area of the city.

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

A number of emergency services crews were seen near the leisure centre on Monday.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9:52am today, Monday 11 July, to an incident on Caerau Lane, Cardiff.

"We sent a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one person was taken to the University Hospital of Wales.”

South Wales Police said officers recovered a knife and enquiries are ongoing.

A police cordon has been put in place covering part of the playing field adjacent to the leisure centre off Caerau Lane.