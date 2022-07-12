Skip to content

Couple injured and taken to hospital after dog attack in at home in Llanhilleth

  • Wales
Two people have been taken to hospital and the dog has been put down

Two people have been injured in a dog attack which resulted in the animal being put down.

Police were alerted to the incident at a property in Llanhilleth, Blaenau Gwent, at around 2:30pm on Sunday, July 10.

An air ambulance and several other emergency service vehicles attended the scene. 

A 37-year-old woman sustained injuries to her neck in the attack and a 34-year-old man suffered an injury to his arm.

They were transported to Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran but police said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for several hours and a heavy police presence was reported in the area. 

The dog was contained within the property before being removed by officers. It has been taken to a vet to be destroyed.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We were called to a property in Llanhilleth, Blaenau Gwent, at around 2:30pm on Sunday 10 July, following reports of a dog attack inside a house."A 37-year-old woman sustained injuries to her neck, while a 34-year-old man sustained an injury to his arm. Neither injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called at 2:38pm yesterday, Sunday 10 July, to an incident at a property in the Llanhilleth area of Abertillery. 

"We sent three rapid response cars, an emergency ambulance and a Wales Air Ambulance to the scene. Two people were taken by road to the Grange University Hospital.”