Wales' First Minister said he cannot see how history will be kind to Boris Johnson and that it was his flaws that ultimately led to his downfall as Prime Minister.

Mark Drakeford told ITV News' programme Sharp End that he thinks the Prime Minister will want his legacy to be that he "got Brexit done".

However the First Minister believes that has not been achieved.

He said: "We're still trying to get Brexit done. I'm afraid his epitaph will be of someone whose own flaws found him out, that the things that propelled him to the top of British politics, were in the end the things that led to his downfall.

"I find it difficult to see where history will be kind to the Prime Minister.

"I think he had an outstanding opportunity, given the victory he had at a general election, and three years later we find that none of that has been fulfilled.

During his interview, the First Minister also discussed how he thought Senedd reform policies will be welcomed by people across Wales.

Part of those reforms include changing the voting system with the creation of 16 mini-regions.

Currently, 40 candidates are elected for single-person constituencies by the familiar ‘first-past-the-post’ system which sees whoever wins the most votes taking the seat. A further 20 MSs are chosen to represent five regions in a second vote, which takes place at the same time as the constituency vote.

Under the new proposals, there will be 32 constituencies for the Senedd. These will be based on the 32 new constituencies for the UK Parliament which are currently being drawn up by the Boundary Commission for Wales.

They would be paired to make 16 regions which would return six members each.

"I think this voting system will be one that voters in Wales will be able to understand very readily and that's a big asset of the system- it's not complicated, it doesn't have things that people find confusing in the current system," Mr Drakeford said.

"People will know who is standing for election and they will know the choice in front of them. It's a system used right around the world for elections, there's nothing strange about it and I think it will work very well in Wales."

At the start of the month, Welsh Labour members voted in favour of expanding the size of the Senedd to 96 members and making changes to its voting system at a special conference held in Cardiff.

There are plans to increase the numbers of MSs in the Senedd from 60 to 96.

76% of delegates voted in favour of the proposals, with 24% voting against them. The changes now need to go through a legislative process in the Senedd before becoming law.

Mr Drakeford said he believed members of the public will welcome a new voting system. However, he would not commit on whether a referendum would be held for the people to have the final say.

Instead, he said many politicians have already been clear about their stance on the policy.

"In the manifesto, you will find our commitment to reform the Senedd," the First Minister explained.

"To extend its membership, to make sure that it can reflect the diversity of a modern Wales and that is what we'll be putting in front of the Senedd and we will have to pass that very high hurdle in order to get this onto the statute book."

Part of the change to the voting system also includes having gender quotas to have a more equal split within the Senedd.

The First Minister said the Welsh Government is currently working on the detail of that and a bill will not be put before the Senedd until September next year.

"I am confident that we will be able to put in front of the Senedd proposals to entrench gender equality in the Senedd and to do it that will allow reform to go ahead in 2026."