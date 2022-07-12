A crash involving multiple vehicles has caused traffic tailbacks northbound on the A470 near Pontypridd.

The incident happened between the A4223 Bridge Street Interchange in Pontypridd and the Abercynon Roundabout.

There is congestion to the Glyntaff Interchange, seeing delays on the A4223 and affecting routes in Pontypridd.

Stagecoach tweeted to say customers who wish to use their T4 and 78 services this evening should expect severe delays due to the incident.

Details about the severity of the collision are not yet known.

This article will be updated when more information is available.