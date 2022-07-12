A teenager thought she was going to die after being hit by a drink-driver in February this year.

Connor Thomas Eynon, 24, had just taken his mother's car without permission and driven into a car full of people in front of him.

Caernarfon Magistrates' Court heard that when one person got out to remonstrate with him, he drove into her.

Eynon pleaded guilty to eight motoring offences and his case was sent to Caernarfon Crown Court where he will be sentenced next month.

Prosecutor Diane Williams said a woman and her four passengers had been travelling in their Vauxhall Corsa car on the A487 at Bontnewydd at 12:20am on February 24 this year.

They stopped at traffic lights and went through roadworks. Then they suddenly jerked forwards.

The prosecutor told the court a 17-year-old witness said: "someone had come out of nowhere and gone into the back of the car".

The witness said she felt angry because one of their group was pregnant. She got out and walked over to the white Peugeot car behind them, expecting the driver to wind down their window.

Instead, she said: "When I was two metres from the bonnet ... I saw the car drive forwards towards me."

The car hit the right side of her body and she fell to the ground. Workmen nearby later told her she had "flown into the air".

Having injured her wrist, she said: "He (the driver) had just tried to kill me and I could have died."

The court heard the Peugeot driver went home and put the keys back where he had found them, but one of its registration plates had fallen off at the scene of the collisions.

Police were alerted and traced the registered keeper, who was the defendant's mother.

Officers went to the address and found Eynon. The prosecutor said the defendant told the police: "I know what this is about."

Eynon left the scene and returned his mother's car before police found him in her home. Credit: Media Wales

Eynon, of Llwyn Beuno, Bontnewydd, accepted it was his fault and he was arrested.

He was tested for drugs and found to have a reading of 74 microgrammes of a cannabis derivative, when the legal limit is 50mg.

He had also been under the influence of alcohol with a 61 microgramme reading in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Eynon admitted aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, drug and drink driving charges, driving without a full licence or third party insurance, failing to stop and failing to report a road accident.

The prosecution claimed it was significantly bad driving and should be sent to Crown Court for sentencing.

Magistrates chairman Elfed ap Gomer told Eynon they did not accept jurisdiction and committed the case to Caernarfon Crown Court for a hearing next month.

Eynon has been granted unconditional bail until then.