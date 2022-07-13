A van driver was arrested after travelling down the M4 motorway with just two tyres while nearly double the drink-drive limit.

The van was missing both a back and front tyre when police pulled it over at 2am on June 26.

Concerned members of the public had called the police after spotting the van being driven on wheel rims on the M4 in Swansea.

Driver Laurie Rosser, 42, was found to have 66mg of alcohol in 100ml millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

A court heard Rosser was unaware he was over the limit but that his mind had been "clouded" - possibly as a result of Covid.

The court heard police received calls about a van with both its nearside tyres missing travelling westbound on the M4 near junction 47.

The van was spotted being driven down the M4 motorway near J47 with two missing tyres. Credit: Google Maps

Lucy Mansfield, prosecuting, said officers located the Vauxhall Vivaro in Gorseinon Road, Swansea, and pulled it over.

Rosser, of Gorseinon, Swansea, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol at Swansea Magistrates Court.

'An unfortunate incident'

Rhys Davies, defending Rosser, said the events of June 26 were an "unfortunate incident".

He said Rosser had been out with friends on the evening in question and was unaware he was over the limit.The solicitor said his client's "mind was clouded", adding that the day after the incident he had tested positive for Covid, and when two tyres on the van blew out as he was driving on the M4 he had decided to drive to "a place of safety" rather than stop on the motorway.

Rosser was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £300. He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £120 court surcharge.