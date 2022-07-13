A mum claims her seven-year-old's daughter's skin "melted within minutes" of being in the sun despite wearing factor 50 suncream.

The girl went out to play in the garden of the family's Pwllheli home on Monday afternoon, but minutes later Jasmine Williams said she heard her daughter "squealing" and shouting "my back is on fire."

Jasmine said her daughter rushed into the house where she could see that her back and shoulders had turned bright red and blisters began forming on her skin.

Jasmine said she used NIVEA Sun Protect and Moisture on her daughter on Monday afternoon.

A Nivea Sun spokesperson said the firm had been in touch with the family to "understand more about what happened in this instance", adding that all of its products are "rigorously" tested.

'She was absolutely hysterical'

Describing her daughter's ordeal as "horrific", Jasmine said: "At first I thought she was fighting with her brother but I quickly noticed the difference in her cry and she started shouting 'my back is on fire'.

"She ran in and I could see the blisters forming before my eyes. I didn't know what to do - I couldn't touch her to comfort her, I couldn't hold her because it was too painful for her.

"I thought she was going to collapse in pain, she was absolutely hysterical. Her skin looked as though she'd had boiling water from a kettle poured on her."

The mum said her daughter has no allergies and has not had an issue with suncreams in the past.

She added: "I feel riddled with guilt. I always check the labels on everything, it's a habit because some of my family members have allergies. She was adamant she didn't want to go to the hospital after a bad experience when she was younger so I took her to the chemist and they said it doesn't look anything like an allergic reaction.

"I just want other parents to be aware. I feel so guilty that this has happened but at least if I put it out there then people will know."

Nivea statement

A Nivea Sun spokesperson said "consumer trust in the safety of our products is our highest priority and we are dedicated to developing products that reliably and effectively protect against sun damage."

The spokesperson said: "We are currently in contact with Jasmine Williams, who contacted our consumer relations team via email yesterday (Monday 11th July) and has since had a telephone consultation this afternoon to understand more about what happened in this instance.

"We rigorously test each of our NIVEA SUN formulations and their labelled SPFs according to internationally standardised test methods at independent test institutes, so we can always ensure consistent, high-quality efficacy and consumer safety of all NIVEA SUN products."

Forecasters are warning of exceptionally high temperatures over the coming days across Wales and the rest of the UK, with a rare amber warning issued by the Met Office from Sunday until Tuesday.

