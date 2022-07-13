A mother is appealing for information after her teenage son fell from a quarry and died in Pontypool.

Myron Davies, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident at Abersychan quarry on July 6.

In a tribute to Myron, his mother Sarah Davies said: "He was the son of myself Sarah Davies and the son of my partner Paul Jeffries. He was also a brother to Jasmin Jeffries. He was a lovely nephew and grandson and cousin and was loved by all.

'It's a mystery to what happened on this tragic day'

"He was seen by the community on his motorbike and pushbike on a regular basis. Our son Myron attended Abersychan school, he was a popular boy and was loved by teachers and pupils. He was a happy boy, he always had a smile on his face.

A balloon release for Myron is planned for Wednesday 13 July in Trevethin, Pontypool.

"He will be missed by all his friends and family. As you can imagine as his family we are completely heartbroken and all his friends are devastated as we try to make it through each day after hearing this heartbreaking news.

"It's a mystery to what happened on this tragic day so if anyone has any information on what happened could you please come forward. As a mother I really need to know what happened to my son. We would also like to thank everyone for your kind messages and support at this devastating time."

Myron's father, Paul, wrote: "To my beloved son I will cherish all of our time together the last 10 years have been a blessing. I will never forget you. I will think about you everyday."

In a tribute online, his sister Jasmin posted: "To my best friend and beloved brother I will miss you forever I will see you again goodbye my brother xxxxxxx"

Once a hub for producing lime for local steel industries, the quarry has been abandoned for more than 50 years. Credit: Google Maps

A balloon release is planned for Wednesday (July 13) in Trevethin, Pontypool, one week on from the incident.

Following the incident, a 14-year-old girl from Blaenavon who also fell from the quarry was airlifted to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Friends of Myron are being urged not to visit the spot where he fell to pay tribute for safety purposes.

A fundraiser has since been set up to help the family with funeral costs, currently raising more than £4,500.

Abersychan School headteacher Phil Collins, where Myron was a pupil, wrote: "We have spoken with the police and family members and urge pupils, parents, and the local community not to gather at the top of the quarry for any remembrance gatherings for obvious safety reasons.

"We continue to work alongside the local authority to provide support for pupils and staff. An incident of this nature is certain to raise many emotions, especially within our pupils."

Speaking after the tragedy, Torfaen MP, Labour's Nick Thomas-Symonds, explained: "This is utterly heartbreaking news. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young boy who has died and I desperately hope for a recovery for the young girl.

"Our whole community in the north of Torfaen is in shock and I know how difficult it will be for all staff and pupils at Abersychan School - our thoughts are with them at this awful time."

An inquest into Myron's death is expected to open later this month.