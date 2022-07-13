An officer was left unable to work for a month after being attacked in a police station cell, a court has heard.

The female officer was left "seeing stars" after being struck on the head and kicked on the knee by Jessica Bevan, 29, at Swansea Central police station in October of last year.

Bevan - already serving a suspended sentence for previously assaulting three police officers - had been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence when the incident happened.

While in the cell, the 29-year-old started banging her head against the wall and having what appeared to be an epileptic fit. When officers tried to help, attempting to restrain Bevan, she assaulted the female officer.

Bevan was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court Credit: Tim Ireland/PA

In an impact statement, the victim said she had been afraid to return to work and was continuing to have physio to help with her knee.

The PC sustained a hairline fracture to her fibular, as well as soft tissue damage, and was fitted with a splint on her leg.

The court heard Bevan has nineteen previous convictions for 36 offences, including ABH, breaching court orders and assaulting emergency workers.

Prosecutor Craig Jones believes Bevan was under the influence of substances at the time and her behaviour was "very volatile". Officers at the Swansea police station said Bevan had a "blue substance" around her mouth.

Defending Bevan, Giles Hayes said she had a longstanding drug abuse problem and had had periods of living on the streets, but that his client accepted responsibility for her "impulsive" behaviour.

Judge Catherine Richards said she could see no alternative but a custodial sentence given Bevan's previous convictions and sentenced her to ten months in prison.