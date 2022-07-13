Sir Tom Jones has dismissed as "pure rumour" claims that he "collapsed" before cancelling a planned concert in Budapest.

The 82-year-old Welsh singer said he had in fact been diagnosed with viral laryngitis, and was therefore "strongly advised" to cancel his performance.

In a statement shared by the star on Twitter on July 13, Sir Tom said: "I travelled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke this morning with an uncomfortable throat.

"A specialist came to visit and diagnosed 'viral laryngitis'. He strongly advised postponing this evening's show and prescribed medication and vocal rest.

"I did NOT collapse anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour."

Sir Tom issued an apology to fans with tickets to the cancelled Budapest show, adding that it had been rearranged for August 16.

He said: "I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour."

The legendary singer - whose hits include 'It's Not Unusual' and 'Delilah' - is currently on a tour of Europe, the UK, the USA and Canada which is due to finish in October 2022.

Last year, Sir Tom released his 41st studio album, becoming the oldest man to top the UK album chart.