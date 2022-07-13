Tributes have been paid to a " beloved" teenage boy who died after falling from a quarry in Pontypool.

Myron Davies, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident at Abersychan quarry on July 6.

Sarah Davies, Myron's mum, said: "Thank you everyone for all of your messages, I have had soo many. I just don't have the head space right now to reply. My baby Myron I will always love u and I miss u so much I love u baby boy."

Dad Paul wrote: "To my beloved son I will cherish all of our time together the last 10 years have been a blessing. I will never forget you. I will think about you everyday."

In a tribute online, his sister Jasmin posted: "To my best friend and beloved brother I will miss you forever I will see you again goodbye my brother xxxxxxx"

Following the incident, a 14-year-old girl from Blaenavon who also fell from the quarry was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales and remains in a critical condition.

It comes as more than £4,500 has been raised to help the family with funeral costs, whilst friends of the 15-year-old are being warned not to pay tribute to him at the quarry.

The Headteacher at Abersychan School, where Myron attended, took to Twitter to offer their support for pupils and staff, whilst reminding people not to gather at the top of the quarry for "obvious safety reasons".

Headteacher Phil Collins wrote: "We have spoken with the police and family members and urge pupils, parents, and the local community not to gather at the top of the quarry for any remembrance gatherings for obvious safety reasons.

"We continue to work alongside the local authority to provide support for pupils and staff. An incident of this nature is certain to raise many emotions, especially within our pupils."

A balloon release is planned for Wednesday 13 July in Trevethin, Pontypool a week of from the incident.

Speaking after the tragedy, Torfaen MP, Labour's Nick Thomas-Symonds, explained: "This is utterly heartbreaking news. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young boy who has died and I desperately hope for a recovery for the young girl.

"Our whole community in the north of Torfaen is in shock and I know how difficult it will be for all staff and pupils at Abersychan School - our thoughts are with them at this awful time."

An inquest into Myron's death is expected to open later this month.