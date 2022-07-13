Two teenagers are fighting for their lives in hospital after a crash in Cardiff.

A 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were taken to the University Hospital of Wales after a car they were traveling in crashed on Rhiwbina Hill in Cardiff in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 16 and 17-year old boy, and an 18 year-old man were also in the car - a red Suzuki Alto -and were taken to hospital.

South Wales Police say it is appealing for anyone with any dash cam footage of the incident which happened at around 4.45am.