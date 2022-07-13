Forecasters are warning of exceptionally high temperatures over the coming days across Wales which could lead to serious illness or danger to life.

A rare amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office from Sunday until Tuesday with people being urged to change plans as temperatures are expected to soar to 33°C.

There is a 30% chance that Sunday could be the hottest day ever recorded in the UK.

The Met Office said some "exceptionally high temperatures" are possible by day and night and the combined effect of both is likely to have a widespread impact on infrastructure, particularly in urbanised areas.

Delays to travel, road and rail are likely with a "potential risk to life and property."

With demand also expected on the emergency services, people have been warned to use 999 services in "emergencies only".

On Monday, Wales recorded its hottest day of the year so far as the mercury reached 28.7C in Cardiff’s Bute Park.

The Met Office has said with more people trying to stay cool by visiting coastal areas, lakes and rivers, there is also the likelihood of water safety incidents.

Scientists have said that current heatwaves have been made hotter, longer and more frequent by climate change and that more intense heatwaves should be expected in the future.

Households across Wales are also being urged to save water as the temperatures push up demand after months of dry weather in some areas.

Welsh Water said demand for its water supply has increased by 25% during the hot weather, particularly in popular tourist areas like Pembrokeshire.

198m Extra litres of water supplied every day

Network Rail said it is preparing to implement speed restrictions to reduce the likelihood of tracks buckling, and councils are planning to use gritters to spread sand on melting roads.

Meanwhile, people living with asthma in Wales are being told to take care in the heat with symptoms like breathlessness, wheezing and coughing likely to increase as temperatures rise.

Joseph Carter, from Asthma + Lung UK Cymru has said: “strong sunshine causes the level of ozone and other air pollutants in the atmosphere to rise which drives the toxic soup of air pollution in our towns and cities.

“We would advise people to use their preventer inhalers regularly as prescribed and carry their reliever inhalers with them wherever they go and also to stay indoors if they don’t need to be outside on very hot days.

The warmest day on record in the UK was the 38.7C scorcher recorded at Cambridge Botanic Garden in July 2019.