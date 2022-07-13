Conservative MPs will be voting on Wednesday in the first round of their party’s leadership election.

The MPs have 8 candidates to choose from.

Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch, Nadhim Zahawi, Tom Tugendhat, Jeremy Hunt and Suella Braverman all want to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservatives and so become the next Prime Minister.

The first of potentially several ballots will be held this afternoon (July 13) with the results announced at 5pm.

Anyone who receives fewer than 30 votes in today’s voting will be knocked out of the contest and a fresh ballot held on Thursday (July 14).

There are thirteen Conservative MPs representing Welsh seats who’ll have a say in this election.

Not all have declared publicly yet. Here’s who’s supporting whom.

Rishi Sunak is current front-runner to succeed Boris Johnson as Conservative party leader Credit: PA

Rishi Sunak

The former Chancellor, whose resignation sparked the collapse of Boris Johnson’s government, is the front runner.

He’s won the support of his former cabinet colleague, Simon Hart, who quit on Wednesday after telling the Prime Minister it was time to go.

Mr Hart wrote on the Politics Home website that he thinks Mr Sunak is the best placed to handle severe economic challenges on their way.

“In the same way that the country braced itself against the worst effects of Covid, so it is for the aftershocks too. So as our families and businesses adapt to these pressure so also will they expect - demand even - our political leadership to be up to the job.

“This means gravitas, experience, compassion, resilience, pragmatism.

"Many of our new leadership candidates have some of these attributes in plenty, but only one has the full suite - Rishi Sunak.”

Brecon and Radnorshire MP, Fay Jones, who quit her government role over her concerns about Boris Johnson is also supporting the Sunak campaign.

She tweeted: “I’ve been to @RishiSunak a few times to suggest tax cuts. Each time, he’s asked me how to explain we pay for it. Entirely reasonable.

“Yes we want to cut taxes but a serious government is pragmatic with other people’s money. Rishi is the only one who gets this."

Another former Welsh Secretary, Stephen Crabb, has also declared his support for Rishi Sunak.

He tweeted: “I will be voting for @RishiSunak in the Conservative leadership ballot today. He is honest about the economic challenges we face, and has a clear plan to address the cost of living while increasing employment and opportunity.”

Craig Williams and Alun Cairns, MPs for Montgomeryshire and Vale of Glamorgan respectively, are also backing Rishi Sunak.

Suella Braverman has been Attorney General since 2020. Credit: PA

Suella Braverman

The current Attorney General for England and Wales is seen as the choice of those who support the strongest version of Brexit.

As one of the leading campaigners for Britain to leave the EU, it’s therefore no surprise to see former Welsh Secretary David Jones not only supporting her but leading her campaign.

He tweeted: “Very pleased to be supporting @SuellaBraverman as candidate for leadership of the Conservative party. Challenging times call for a leader who is equal to the challenge. Suella is that person.

“Also delighted to be chairing Suella’s campaign. It’ll be a busy summer!”

Fellow Northern MP Robin Millar is also backing Suella Braverman.

Penny Mordaunt has been Minister of International Trade since 2021. Credit: PA

Penny Mordaunt

Seen by some as an outsider and others as a fresh start, she’s had a tricky start to her campaign when her launch campaign video had to be re-edited to remove some identifiable figures.

Vale of Clwyd MP Dr James Davies had been supporting Grant Shapps who withdrew his own bid in order to support Rishi Sunak.

Dr Davies tweeted that Penny Mordaunt “has demonstrated her integrity and competence and is ambitious for Britain and its future..

“Penny will make a great Prime Minister.”

Sarah Atherton, MP for Wrexham, is also supporting her.

What about the the other Welsh Conservative MPs?

Wales office minister David TC Davies told Wales Online that he won’t make a public endorsement.

Ynys Môn MP, Virginia Crosbie, had backed Sajid Javid who withdrew from the contest on Tuesday. She hasn’t yet said who she will support now.

Simon Baynes, the MP for Clwyd South, had previously supported Priti Patel who decided against standing.

Jamie Wallis, MP for Bridgend, hasn’t said who he will vote for.