Comedian Rhod Gilbert shares cancer diagnosis as he thanks NHS staff

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has shared he is being treated for cancer as he thanks NHS staff.

In a Facebook post, the television and radio presenter from Carmarthen said he is currently a patient at Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff - for which he is also a patron.

The 53 year old said: "While I never imagined that I would be a patient [at Velindre Cancer Centre], I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands. The NHS care I’m receiving is incredible.

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone...but who knows, maybe I'll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40 minute rant about orange squash."

He added: "Thank you everyone for your support over the last few weeks and months (and years).

"I’ll be disappearing for a while and won’t be commenting further, at least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery."

Gilbert did not confirm the type of cancer he is being treated for.

Velindre Cancer Centre said in a statement on its Facebook page: “For over 10 years, patron Rhod Gilbert has provided exceptional support for Velindre Cancer Charity and has always been an advocate for the passionate efforts of our Velindre Cancer Centre staff, donors and fundraisers.

“Rhod has become a special member of our Velindre family and we are sure you will join us in sending him your very best wishes during this time.”

The news comes soon after Gilbert announced he would be pausing his current tour, playing his final gig of the year on 9 July in Leicester.

The stand-up comedian said his 'Book of John' tour would be cut short because he had been struggling with neck and throat pain and was due to have surgery. Apologising to ticket-holders, he said the dates would be rescheduled for early 2023.

Gilbert is well known for featuring on BBC 2 show Never Mind the Buzzcocks, as well as hosting nine seasons of Rhod Gilbert's Work Experience.

He married his long-term partner, writer and comedian Sian Harries, in 2013.