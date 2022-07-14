Play Brightcove video

CCTV released by the CPS shows the moments before the collision with the pedestrian

A cyclist who crashed into a pedestrian who later died of her injuries has been jailed.

Elizabeth Stone, known to friends as Jane, was walking along the pavement in Monmouth with a friend in June last year when she was hit.

Stewart McGinn, 29, rode his bike on the pavement and around a corner at speed, running into Mrs Stone head on.

The force of the impact knocked the 79-year-old to the ground and caused a serious head injury.

McGinn did not stop and rode away.

Emergency services attended the scene of the crash and Mrs Stone was taken to hospital. However the injuries she had sustained proved to be fatal.

McGinn pleaded guilty to causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving and was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on 14 July to one year in jail - the maximum sentence being two years. He was also banned from driving for two-and-a-half years.

Mrs Stone's family described her as "healthy and active", someone who would go on long distance walks and took part in swimming and yoga. Credit: Media Wales

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told McGinn he showed "flagrant disregard for the safety of others."

She said: "You were on the pavement riding far too fast and collided with Jane Stone with considerable force."You gave no warning as to your approach and they saw no lights on your bicycle."You rode on the pavement and rode very fast around the corner when you knew you could not see if anyone was there - they stood no chance of avoiding you."She said "this was not a momentary inattention" and McGinn made "a deliberate decision to ignore or disregard the rules of the road which apply just as well to cyclists as other road users."

Judge Lloyd-Clarke said no sentence she could pass would ease the pain felt by Mrs Stone's family.She added: "She gave her time to help others and her loss will be felt by many people for a very long time."

A victim impact statement from Mrs Stone's brother, David Bruton, said his sister was not "a frail old lady" and was "healthy and active" who would go on long distance walks and took part in swimming and yoga.

Ryan Randall of the CPS said: “The way in which McGinn rode his bike around the corner was completely irresponsible.

“His disregard for the safety of others using the pavement proved to be disastrous and is a stark reminder that pedal cycles can be dangerous to other road users when ridden so recklessly.

“Our thoughts are with those who have suffered the tragic loss of Mrs Stone.”