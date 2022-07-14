The death of a man who was hit by a train in north Wales is being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred near Prestatyn Golf Club shortly after 5pm on Wednesday (July 13). The train was travelling towards Chester.

British Transport Police were call to the fatality along with crews from North Wales Fire and Rescue, as well as members from the Welsh Ambulance service and Wales Air Ambulance.

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Rail services along the main north Wales coast line were disrupted as the emergency services worked at the scene. After several hours, lines were reopened at around 9:20pm.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line close to Prestatyn Golf Club at 5.10pm this evening to reports of a casualty on the tracks. Officers and colleagues from the ambulance service attended, but sadly a man was declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"The incident is currently being treated as suspicious while enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what took place."

Two crews and fire engines from North Wales Fire and Rescue attended, one from Prestatyn and one from Rhyl were also in attendance.

The Welsh Ambulance were also in attendance, a spokesperson said: "We were called just after 5.10pm and sent three emergency ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and were joined by colleagues from the air ambulance."