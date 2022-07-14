An 11-year-old boy died after being swept into the sea on a Pembrokeshire beach, an inquest has heard.

Assistant coroner for Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, Gareth Lewis, heard how the coastguard was alerted to “reports of a person swept off rocks” at 9pm on Friday, July 1.

Zac Thompson, from Pennar in Pembrokeshire, was initially airlifted to Glangwili Hospital before being taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

In a brief report read out at the hearing in Haverfordwest, coroner's officer Lisa Jenkins said Zac was pronounced dead at 7.30pm the following day (July 2).

'A much loved character'

Following his death, Pembroke Dock Community School where Zac was a pupil paid tribute to him as a “popular and “much loved character“ with a “huge zest for life”.

The school's statement concluded: "We are heartbroken, Zac was a lovely young man, a valued pupil and will be greatly missed".

Mr Lewis adjourned the inquest pending an investigation into the events leading up to the tragic accident.