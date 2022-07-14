People across Wales are being urged to reduce their water usage during the heatwave in a bid to help avoid a national shortage.

As temperatures are set to soar over the coming days, with highs of 33°C in parts of Wales, Welsh Water is asking everyone to be mindful about how much water they use.

During recent spells of warmer weather, the company has already reported an increase in demand to near record levels.

'Use the water you need but avoid wasting it'

This makes it more challenging to get water through the pipes fast enough and drains the water quicker from the reservoirs and rivers which supply the water.

Water is draining quicker from reservoirs and rivers that supply our water to keep up with demand. Credit: Welsh Water

With rainfall across Wales only at 50% of the long term average between March and April, this adds more pressure on the system.

On average, Welsh Water treats and supplies around 800 million litres of clean water a day to its three million customers - roughly the same amount needed to fill 320 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

However, this demand has increased by 25% over the past few days, requiring an additional 198 million litres of water per day.

998 million Litres of clean water a day currently being supplied across Wales

25% Increase reported in demand for water

As part of the effort to keep up with demand, Welsh Water has ramped up production at its water treatment works. It is currently fixing between 500 and 600 leaks per week to get as much treated water into the system as possible.

The company has also deployed its full fleet of water tankers to move water around the system to try and keep the levels topped up where demand is highest.

It comes as parts of Wales are expected to hit 33°C in the coming days. Credit: PA

In an effort to keep water flowing throughout the heatwave, Welsh Water is asking people to:

Not leave the tap running while washing hands or brushing teeth.

Take a shower instead of a bath.

Wait until the washing machine and dishwasher are full before putting them on.

Not fill the paddling pool to the top – and when you’ve finished, use the water on the plants in the garden.

Not to use a sprinkler on the lawn to keep it green – the colour will soon come back once it rains.

Use their ‘Get Water Fit’ calculator to help with hints and tips on how to save both water and money – there are also free products available if you sign up.

Ian Christie, Managing Director of Water, Asset Planning and Capital Delivery Services said: "With temperatures across our area set to reach record temperatures over the coming days we are working around the clock to make sure we do everything we can to get as much treated water into the system.

"Sometimes though the demand can cause problems on the network which is why we need to ask customers for their help so that we can make sure the water reaches everyone.

"It’s also essential so that we can help preserve the supplies in our reservoirs and rivers after what has been a dry spring and early summer.

"Our advice is simple for customers, use the water you need but avoid wasting it."

Welsh Water advises not to use sprinklers to keep the grass green, explaining the colour will come back once it rains. Credit: PA

Research conducted by Consumer Council for Water found little effort has been made by people to use less water.

Wales Chair, Rhodri Williams, explained: "In the last six months, two-thirds of us have not made an effort to use less water but there are lots of simple ways to save – whether that’s shaving a couple of minutes off our time in the shower or opting to use a watering can rather than a hosepipe.

"These simple changes can ease the pressure on the environment and save us money too."

Water usage is also particularly high in popular tourist areas such as Pembrokeshire, with many deciding to holiday at home again this year.

Businesses are also being asked to make an extra effort not to waste water, particularly caravan parks, golf courses and farms.

Demand for water has increased by 25% in Wales over the past few days. Credit: PA

Discussing the topic, Minister for Climate Change, Julie James MS, said: "Remember to switch the tap off when brushing your teeth, take showers instead of baths and reconsider your use of garden sprinklers and paddling pools.

"These measures may seem small but all actions we take will help keep our water flowing and minimise our impact on the environment.

"Our drinking water in Wales is world class, so whilst you are being asked to save water, please make sure you’re keeping hydrated as we stay cool in this sweltering heat."