The family of a woman who died in a paddleboarding accident have described her as "adventurous" and a "free spirit".

Emma Louise Powell, 24, from the Llandudno area, died after she and two others came into difficulty while in the water at Conwy Morfa beach.

A major rescue operation was launched just after 10pm on Thursday 14 July, which resulted in Emma and one other person being taken to hospital.

Despite receiving medical attention, police confirmed that Emma later died.

Emma's family said she "was a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit".

They added she will "remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives."

Specialist officers are supporting the family and police have launched a full investigation into the circumstances leading up to the 24-year-old's death.

A bouquet of flowers were left on Beacons Jetty near the scene of the incident.

Ten police cars, four ambulances, the Coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboat were all at the scene on Thursday night to help in the rescue mission.

A police spokesperson said: "We received a call at 10:14pm last night (Thursday) reporting a group of paddleboarders in difficulty in the water off Conwy Morfa.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from HM Coastguard and Welsh Ambulance, who attended to three casualties.

"Two of the casualties were taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd but sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, one person passed away in hospital.

"The local coroner has been informed, and specialist officers will be supporting the family of the deceased."

It came as the Met Office issued an amber "extreme heat" warning for the coming days and the whole of Wales throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Without "pre-empting" the outcome of the investigation, Superintendent Owain Llewellyn from North Wales Police warned others to take care if heading to the beach during the expected hot weather.

An extensive rescue operation took place to rescue the three paddleboarders from the water. Credit: Media Wales

Supt Llewellyn added, "We're starting now to come into the peak of the summer period, with a really promising forecast for next week and we know that people are going to be drawn to the beaches and rivers of north Wales.

"So our message is please take every precaution you can to keep yourself and others safe while enjoying north Wales."