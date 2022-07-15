An air ambulance and emergency services have been called out to a crash involving two buses in Gilfach Goch, south Wales.

The collision happened just before 8am on Friday 15 July .

One person has been reported as injured.

South Wales Police said it happened at the bus depot on Glannant Road, Evanstown.

A police cordon has been put in place. Credit: Media Wales

Eyewitnesses said the air ambulance landed in Welfare Park just after 8am and a large number of emergency service teams including police, ambulance and fire, were at the scene.

The air ambulance has now left.

Police have cordoned off the entrance to the bus yard and said that the matter "remains under investigation".