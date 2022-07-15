All over-50s in Wales are to be offered a Covid booster jab by the end of November.

The news was confirmed by Health Minister Eluned Morgan on Friday afternoon.

Over-50s will also be offered a flu jab by the end of December under the Welsh Government's winter respiratory vaccination strategy.

Some people, including those most at risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid or flu, will be offered both jabs at the same appointment.

Two million Covid booster vaccinations have been given in Wales so far, with the latest round of jabs coming as Wales - along with the rest of the UK - faces a significant rise in cases.

'We will work to ensure no-one is left behind'

Ms Morgan said: "Vaccination is a vital tool for us all to protect ourselves and others as we learn how to live with COVID-19", adding that the Welsh Government is "prepared to increase our capacity quickly" in response to another variant or different coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to maximise the uptake of both flu and COVID-19 vaccines for everyone who is eligible, and we will continue to work to ensure no-one is left behind", she continued.

Ms Morgan also warned Wales "must be prepared" for higher than usual flu cases.

As well as over-50s, boosters will also be available to pregnant women, carers and those who are clinically vulnerable amongst others.

The latest ONS figures suggest an estimated 1 in 17 people in Wales are currently infected with Covid.