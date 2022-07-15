Covid restrictions have been reintroduced at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen due to rising cases.

The new measures, brought in on Thursday (July 14) in response to an increase in cases both in the hospital and the wider community, mean visits to all wards will be stopped, except for end-of-life care and in other specific circumstances.

As of Thursday, there will also be "r estricted" visiting in place for maternity, paediatrics and neonatal units.

Similar restrictions have also been put in place at Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire.

Mandy Rayani, Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience at Hywel Dda University Hospital Board said: "We have made the decision to reinforce these measures at Glangwili Hospital in addition to Withybush Hospital to reduce the risk to our patients and staff and thank people for their support and co-operation at this time.

"The situation at Glangwili and Withybush hospitals will be reviewed and updated early next week, lifting of these restrictions will be dependent on hospital case numbers and community activity."

The trust is urging people to continue with "with protective measures" against Covid to protect the elderly, as well as the NHS.

1 in 17 people in Wales thought to have Covid.

It is currently estimated that one in seventeen people in Wales had Covid in the past week. That compares to one in nineteen in England and one in sixteen in Scotland.

Nearly 3.5 million people across the UK had Covid in the week up to 6th July, up from 2.7 million the week before, according to figures released on Friday by the Office for National Statistics.

Hywel Dda University Hospital Board says visits to Bronglais Hospital, Prince Philip Hospital and community hospitals is still allowed, although by appointment only.