A person has died after a group of paddleboarders got into difficulty in the water.

A major rescue operation saw teams working in darkness on Thursday evening to save three people from the water off Conwy Morfa Beach.

Ten police cars, four ambulances, the Coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboat were called to the scene shortly after 10pm.

The three people in distress were pulled from the water near Beacons Jetty and two were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital to receive treatment.

An extensive rescue operation was launched, involving police teams, the Coastguard and RNLI. Credit: Media Wales

However police confirmed that one of the two taken to hospital has since died.

No details have been released about the person's identity.

A police spokesman said: "We received a call at 10:14pm last night (Thursday) reporting a group of paddleboarders in difficulty in the water off Conwy Morfa.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from HM Coastguard and Welsh Ambulance, who attended to three casualties.

"Two of the casualties were taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd but sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, one person passed away in hospital.

"The local coroner has been informed, and specialist officers will be supporting the family of the deceased."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call to the Conwy Morfa Car Park at 10:25pm.

"We responded with four emergency ambulances, and two rapid response vehicles, along with Coastguard in assistance and the Coastguards Rescue 936 helicopter.

"We conveyed two patients to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor."

Two of the three people pulled from the water were taken to hospital. Credit: Media Wales

The Coastguard said: "An extensive search and rescue was carried out after three people got into difficulty at Beacons Jetty, Conwy last night."Coastguard rescue teams from Bangor and Llandudno were sent, along with Conwy RNLI lifeboat, the coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon, the Wales Ambulance Service and North Wales Police."Three people were rescued from the water and handed into the care of the medical teams on site."