Three people have been rescued after getting into difficulty on Conwy Morfa beach in north Wales.

Ten police cars, four ambulances, the coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboat were called to the scene shortly after 10pm on Thursday (July 14).

In a statement, the Coastguard said: "An extensive search and rescue was carried out after three people got into difficulty at Beacons Jetty, Conwy last night.

"Coastguard rescue teams from Bangor and Llandudno were sent, along with Conwy RNLI lifeboat, the coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon, the Welsh ambulance service and North Wales Police.

"Three people were rescued from the water and handed into the care of the medical teams on site."

Multiple emergency services were in attendance at the scene. Credit: Media Wales

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We received a call to the Conwy Morfa Car Park at 10.25pm.

"We responded with four Emergency Ambulances, and two Rapid Response vehicles, along with coastguard in assistance and the Coastguards Rescue 936 helicopter.

"We conveyed two patients to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor."

In a Facebook post, Conwy Lifeboat said: "Lifeboat launched shortly after 2210hrs this evening to attend a multi agency operation. No further details will be released at this time."