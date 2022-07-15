Wales has avoided a rare "red" weather alert for extreme temperatures - but an amber warning for "extreme heat" remains.

The Met Office upgraded its warning from amber to red for parts of England on Friday morning, meaning there is a “very likely” risk to life.

The red warning, which applies from 00:00 on Monday (July 18) until 23:59 on Tuesday (July 19), covers a swathe of England including the cities of London and Birmingham.

In Wales, however, temperatures are expected to be less severe but still very hot, with an amber "extreme heat" warning in place for much of the northeast and southeast of Wales on Sunday and the whole of Wales throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Wales is likely to see highs of 30-35C, while a swathe of England could see temperatures in the region of 40C.

The Met Office says adverse health effects from the heat are likely, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.

It is also warning of significant disruption to travel and an increased chance of water safety incidents as people head to coastal areas to cool off.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Wales was 35.2C in Hawarden in 1990, but forecasters predict that record could be broken over the coming days.

Across the UK, there is a 50% chance of hitting or exceeding 40C for the first time ever.