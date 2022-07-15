A man has died following a crash between two buses at a depot in Gilfach Goch, Rhondda.

The incident, which saw dozens of emergency services including police, firefighters and paramedics called to the scene, happened just before 8am on Friday at the Mainline Coaches depot.

Police later confirmed the death of a 47-year-old man which is not being treated as suspicious.

A police cordon has been put in place. Credit: Media Wales

He has not yet been named but the force added his family are aware and are being supported at this time.

An investigation into the circumstances has been launched alongside the Health and Safety Executive.