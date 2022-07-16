A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Neath, police have confirmed.

The 47 year-old victim, who has not been named, was taken to hospital following the attack in the early hours of Friday morning but passed away a day later.

Police investigating the murder have appealed to revellers who were inside or outside the Arch nightspot in Neath at the time to get in touch.Detectives arrested a 34-year-old man and are questioning him on suspicion of murder.A force spokesman said: "We can confirm that the investigation into a serious assault which occurred on Commercial Street, Neath on Friday, 15 July is now a murder investigation."The 47 year-old man who was in a critical condition in hospital passed away this morning. His family are being supported by specially trained officers."A 34 year-old man from Neath remains in police custody and is now being held on suspicion of murder."Detectives investigating the incident are continuing their appeal for information."In particular they would like to speak to anybody who may have been inside or outside the Arch Bar and Nightclub at approximately 00:50hrs on 15 July, to make contact with officers if they haven’t already."Detective Chief Inspector Mark Lewis said: “There has been a tragic development overnight and we are now treating this incident as a murder. My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this very difficult time.“We do have somebody in custody and we are not currently looking for anybody else.“It is vital that we speak to anybody who may have information about what happened during the early hours of Friday 15th July, and I am urging anybody who has not yet spoken to police to make contact.”Anybody who has information is urged to contact the police Major Crime Investigation Team, quoting reference 2200236046.