Hollyoaks actors took part in a fitness-themed fundraiser this weekend (16 July) in aid of the learning disability charities, Mencap and Sunday Circle. Mencap ambassador, Emily Burnett, who plays Olivia Bradshaw in the Channel 4 soap, invited a group of celebrity friends and family to her local gym – David Lloyd, Cardiff – for an afternoon of fun, fitness and fundraising to raise money for the upcoming challenge, Push to the Peak. On Sunday 28 August, BAFTA-winner Emily and her aunt Teresa, who has a learning disability, will join a group taking part in the challenge ‘Push to the Peak’, where they will climb the highest mountain in England and Wales, Mount Snowdon.

Tom leach, Emily Burnett, Teresa, Mia McKenna-Bruce and james Sutton took part in Saturday's fundraiser 'Push to the Peak' workout class. Credit: Mark Kidsley

The trek is lifelong dream for Teresa, who is determined to show what people with a learning disability are capable of, and climb the mountain to celebrate her 60th birthday. During Saturday’s fundraising event, Emily and Teresa were put through their paces in an inclusive and accessible 'Push to the Peak' workout class, created especially for the day by David Lloyd trainers.

They were joined by Hollyoaks actor James Sutton, who plays John Paul McQueen, actor Mia McKenna-Bruce who is currently starring alongside Dakota Johnson in Netflix’s Persuasion, actor Tom Leach and a group of supporters from Mencap and Sunday Circle, some of whom have a learning disability. David Lloyd Clubs have been supporting Emily and Teresa for several months as they train for their climb and prepare to scale the 1,085-metre summit.

Emily’s Aunt, Teresa, said she wants to show everyone what she can achieve and raise money for Mencap and Sunday Circle. Credit: Mark Kidsley

All proceeds from the fundraising event and August’s Push to the Peak challenge will be split between Mencap and Sunday Circle, a local learning disability organisation based in Wales. All money donated to Mencap will go towards their vital work supporting the 1.5 million people living with a learning disability in the UK. Mencap ambassador, Emily Burnett, said: “Events like these raise awareness of learning disability and the vital work of Mencap and Sunday Circle. We want everyone with a learning disability to feel valued equally, to be included and to have opportunities. I call Teresa ‘my sunshine’ and I can’t begin to describe the ways she has changed my life.

Teresa said she wanted to climb Snowdon before she was 60, and when she puts her mind to something, we have no doubt she’ll do it. We’re so grateful to David Lloyd for helping us prepare for the trek and for hosting today’s event. It was brilliant to meet so many people living with a learning disability who have found their independence and a sense of community thanks to organisations like Mencap and Sunday Circle.”

Emily’s Aunt, Teresa, said: “Thanks to David Lloyd gym and my trainers, Nick and Jamie, who’ve been brilliant. I’m loving my training and I can’t wait to take on Snowdon. I want to show everyone what I can achieve and raise money for Mencap and Sunday Circle.”

The aim of 'Push to the Peak', is to challenge stereotypes and demonstrate the capabilities of people with a learning disability. Credit: Mark Kidsley

Meanwhile, the Director of Fundraising at Mencap, Mary O’Hagan, said: "We are honoured that Emily and Teresa are taking on this challenge to raise vital funds for Mencap. We want the UK to be the best place in the world for people with a learning disability to live happy and healthy lives and we know that Emily wants that too.

"We’re thrilled to have her join the Mencap ambassador family and we are incredibly grateful to her, and to David Lloyd Cardiff, for hosting this event. We look forward to working together in the run up to the big climb in August. Good luck to the entire Push to the Peak team.” Maggie Harries, founder of Sunday Circle, thanked Teresa, adding: “Over the past 41 years, hundreds of people with a wide range of additional needs have been given the opportunity to experience new activities and make new friends. We’ve skied, climbed, camped and kayaked. We’ve abseiled, danced and played football, and now Teresa will represent us on top of Snowdon.”

For more information, you can visit Mencap's website.