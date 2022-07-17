Two people have been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Carmarthenshire.

The two-vehicle collision happened at approximately 7pm on Ferry Road, Kidwelly last night (16 July).

The road was closed for several hours as a result, only reopening in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Dyfed-Powys Police say they are investigating the collision, involving a black Chevrolet car and a motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle and a pillion passenger sustained 'serious injuries' and were air lifted to the University Hospital of Wales.

The force continued to say, following initial enquiries, the driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and providing a positive drug wipe. He remains in police custody at this time.

They are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, referencing: DP-20220716-350.