An amber weather warning for extreme heat is now in place for all of Wales as the country looks set to experience record breaking temperatures.

The warning, issued by the MetOffice, covers Monday and Tuesday.

The highest ever recorded temperature in Wales was 35.2C, set in August 1990, but this could be broken on Monday as temperatures look set to hit 38C.

The UK Government has declared a national emergency following the Met Office updating its weather warnings to red – meaning a risk to life – for large parts of England, including the West Midlands and North West England.

People have flocked to Welsh beaches over the last week, but temperatures are expected to hit unprecedented highs on Monday and Tuesday. Credit: PA

The Welsh Government is urging people to take extra precautions and to plan ahead to keep themselves and others safe.

Wales' deputy chief medical officer, Chris Jones, said: “Extreme heat warnings are not issued lightly by the Met Office and the potential health risks need to be taken seriously.

"Very high temperatures can be dangerous for everyone but elderly people, children, those with chronic health problems and vulnerable people who may struggle to keep cool are at a higher risk."

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the Royal Welsh Show this week in Builth Wells.

Travel disruption is expected across Wales in the coming days.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has advised customers to only make essential journeys and has told customers in the Borders region not to travel during upcoming extreme weather.

Colin Lea, TfW’s planning and performance director, said: “The extreme weather that we are set to see on 18 and 19 July is likely to pose a risk of serious illness or danger to life, particularly in the West Midlands and North West England where temperatures will be at their highest.

“We strongly advise customers to carefully consider whether their journey is necessary, check before travelling in case of changes to services, and allow more time for any journeys they need to make.”

Tickets dated for travel for Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 July will be valid for travel on Wednesday 20, Thursday 21 and Friday 22 July.