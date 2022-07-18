Nantwich Town took a cheeky swipe at Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds during a pre-season friendly against the Dragons.

The match, which Wrexham won 5-2, was a first return to action for Phil Parkinson's side since their promotion bid fell short in the play offs last season.

It was a comfortable afternoon's work for Wrexham, with goals from Aaron Hayden, Kai Evans and Liam McAlinden.

But when last season's top scorer Paul Mullin hit a fifth, Nantwich's social media team jumped into action.

They had already welcomed the Reds with cardboard cut outs of Ryan Reynolds and fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney wearing Nantwich shirts.

As Mullin hit the net, they tweeted: "Goal Wrexham. Paul Mullin makes it 5, which is also the score out of 10 on IMDb for Green Lantern starring Ryan Reynolds."

Wrexham travel head off to Spain for a pre season tour next, where they will face Nottingham Forest under 23s.

Having missed out on promotion last season, despite heavy on-field investment, Wrexham will enter the upcoming National League season with a weight of expectation.

The Dragons are the bookmakers' favourites to win the league and gain promotion to the Football League.

Wrexham kick off the new campaign at home to Eastleigh on Saturday, August 6.

With the backing of their Hollywood owners showing no sign of weakening, it will also be another big season off the field.

McElhenney and Reynolds' documentary, 'Welcome to Wrexham', will be released next month, airing in the UK from August 25.