A schoolboy suffered "multiple injuries" when he was killed in a 100ft quarry fall, an inquest heard.Myron Davies, 15, died and a 14-year-old girl was left fighting for her life after the tragedy at the former limestone quarry.The pair fell at the quarry in Abersychan, near Pontypool, South Wales, and Myron's heartbroken family are desperate to learn how he died.An inquest opening was told police were called to the scene at 6.36pm on Wednesday July 6 and Myron was pronounced dead.

Myron was said to "always have a smile on his face" in a tribute written by mother Sarah Davies

A post mortem examination revealed a provisional cause of death as "multiple blunt force injuries to the head and trunk."Coroner Caroline Saunders adjourned the hearing at Gwent Coroner's Court until April next year for more investigations can be carried out.Gwent Police said the 14-year-old girl, who has not been named, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Myron's mum Sarah Davies said: "As you can imagine as his family we are completely heartbroken and all his friends are devastated as we try to make it through each day after hearing this heartbreaking news."It's a mystery to what happened on this tragic day so if anyone has any information on what happened could you please come forward. As a mother I really need to know what happened to my son. We would also like to thank everyone for your kind messages and support at this devastating time."She said Myron had lots of friends locally and loved being outside.She added: "He was seen by the community on his motorbike and pushbike on a regular basis. Our son Myron attended Abersychan school, he was a popular boy and was loved by teachers and pupils. He was a happy boy, he always had a smile on his face."The 19th century quarry was once a hub for producing lime for local steel industries. But it was abandoned more than 50 years ago.