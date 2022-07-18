Wales has provisionally had its hottest day on record, with the temperature reaching 35.3C in Gogerddan, near Aberystwyth, the Met Office said.

It exceeding the previous record high of 35.2°C, recorded at Hawarden Bridge, Flintshire on 2nd August 1990.

The temperature record will need to be verified by the Met Office.

An amber weather warning for extreme heat is in place for all of Wales, covering Monday and Tuesday.

It comes as 50,000 people are expected to visit the Royal Welsh Show after a three year hiatus.

The UK Government has declared a national emergency following the Met Office updating its weather warnings to red – meaning a risk to life – for large parts of England, including the West Midlands and North West England.

People are being urged to stay inside during the hottest points of the day, between 11am and 4pm, and wear sun cream, a hat, stay in the shade and keep hydrated with water.

Emergency services have also urged people to be cautious when cooling off and be cautious in the sun.

Water companies have been experiencing "unprecedented peak demand" amid the extreme heat.

People are being encouraged to "carefully consider" their water usage, and urged not to waste it in the high temperatures.