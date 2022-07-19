Anger as beauty spots left covered in rubbish and scorched

People have taken to social media to show their disgust at those who leave litter and vandalise popular beauty spots.

Thousands have flocked to beaches, lakes and parks during the current heatwave, with temperatures reaching 37.1C in Hawarden in Flintshire.

However, a number of incidents of littering and vandalism have been recorded by people and the police.

A sizeable amount of litter was collected off beaches and parks across Wales, including by Wales Online journalist Laura Clements who collected several bags from the cliff top above Traeth Llyfn in Pembrokeshire.

On Monday July 18, police issued a Section 35 dispersal order on Barry Island.

The order has been extended for a further 24 hours until 4pm on Wednesday (July 20), and gives officers the power to remove anyone under 16 and take them to where they live or a safe place.

Locals also spotted a disposable barbecue on the scorched hillside behind Newgale, when a fire ripped across the scrubland above the popular Pembrokeshire beach.

However, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service have not yet confirmed the source of the fire.

A grassfire that broke out on Rudry Common in Caerphilly over the weekend is also understood to have been caused deliberately.

The remains of a disposable barbecue can be seen where grass has been scorched at Newgale in Pembrokeshire. Credit: MW

A survey carried out by YouGov on behalf of Keep Britain Tidy in 2021 showed that almost one in five people admit to leaving rubbish behind at a beach.

As many as 42% of 18 to 24-year-olds admitting to leaving litter behind after a visit to the seaside.

Almost nine out of every 10 instances of littering observed during the research occurred next to bins, particularly when they were full and other people had started placing rubbish around the bin.

'Take your litter home'

A spokesperson for Keep Wales Tidy said: “During the summer it is essential that our precious parks, green spaces, and beaches are kept clean and safe for everyone to enjoy.

"At a time when visitor numbers are extremely high and bins are filling up quickly it is not acceptable to expect somebody else to pick up the rubbish that you create including barbecues, which pose a threat to all visitors, wildlife, and the environment. Please take a rubbish bag with you and take your litter home.”

There was no shortage of litter left in parks in cities either Credit: Media Wales

A spokesman for Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority said: “The Pembrokeshire Coast is a gateway to a range of stunning landscapes, archaeological remains, and home to many animals and plants that have disappeared from other parts of the UK.

"While protecting these special qualities is one of the key roles of the Park Authority it’s not something we can do alone – and as more people discover this beautiful part of the world a sustainable future depends on all of us working together.

“We are asking all visitors to the Park to tread lightly during their visit and leave a legacy of only footprints.

"This includes taking care with barbecues and disposing of rubbish in bins – or taking it home when bins are full or not available.”