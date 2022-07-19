Police have launched an appeal to try to find a mother and her four children.

South Wales Police launched the appeal in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Jemma, 33, and her four children: Christopher, 11, Julian, 9, Maddison, 7, and Stephen, 3, are believed to have gone missing from Merthyr Tydfil on Monday.

Anybody with information of the family's whereabouts can contact South Wales Police on 101, quoting 2200239755.