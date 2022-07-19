An area of Newport city centre is cordoned off after a man was found in the street with injuries.

Police received reports of an assault in Cambrian Road, Newport, at around 2.40am on Tuesday (July 19).

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, after a 22-year-old man from the Newport area was found with injuries in the road.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

"A cordon is currently in place on Cambrian Road as enquiries continue, and a section of Cambrian Road is currently closed to traffic.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200241015.

"You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."