Beachgoers can now be asked to leave the area by police amid reports of large crowds gathering at a popular seaside resort.

Barry Island was packed full of people trying to cool down amid record breaking temperatures on Monday evening.

Now a Section 35 dispersal order is in place until 4pm on Wednesday (July 20).

Officers will increase patrols at coastal areas across Cardiff, the Vale of Glamorgan and Bridgend. Credit: PA Images

It means anyone under the age of 16 can be removed from the Island by officers and taken home or to a safe place. Police can also instruct anybody who is causing, or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to leave the area.

Inspector Stuart McDean from South Wales Police said: "The vast majority of people who visit our beautiful coastal areas behave appropriately and in accordance with the regulations.

"But we will not tolerate the behaviour of a minority who consume excess alcohol, litter and ruin the quiet enjoyment for law-abiding citizens.

"Anti-social behaviour and criminality has a detrimental impact on our communities and we will continue to proactively patrol key areas to prevent such activity."

After patrols last year in Cardiff Bay, Penarth, Barry Island, Rhoose Point and Ogmore-by-Sea, police say they saw a 32% drop in anti-social behaviour.